Kingdom Security scoops top accolade at prestigious Security and Fire Excellence Awards

Kingdom took home the ‘Security Guarding Company of the Year – Over £30M Annual Turnover Award’ and the attending Kingdom Team were presented with the accolade by comedian, Rob Beckett, who hosted the evening’s events.

There are a total of 33 companies in the security industry with sales of over £30 million, so there was stiff competition for the top title.

There were further celebrations on the night too, as Kingdom Security were awarded silver in the Security Training Initiative of the Year Award with their ‘Pathway to Knowledge’ programme.

Other nominations for Kingdom included the Security and Fire ESG Environment, Social and Governance Initiative of the Year Award - an award Kingdom won in 2022 - and the Best Company to Work for Award. Personal nominations for Kingdom colleagues saw Jamie Graham up for the Security Manager of the Year Award and Karen Kelly-Williams up for the Inspiration in HR Award.

The ceremony was hosted at the JW Marriot Grosvenor House, London on Monday (4 December). A tough nomination process involved answering a series of questions supported by customer and colleague testimonials followed by a stringent selection process for the finalists.

Kingdom Group is one of the UK’s largest, independent, and privately-owned companies. Its annual turnover is more than £250 million and it employs more than 9,000 colleagues across the country.

