Kingdom Academy appoints new Director of Service to continue pathway for growth and innovation

Kingdom Academy are starting 2024 on a high with the appointment of Sara Roberts as the new Director of Service. Sara’s extensive experience spans across sales, marketing and operations, boasting over 25 years’ experience in director and management roles. Amongst her experience, Sara has headed up teams in companies such as QA, Avado Learning and Arch Apprenticeships.

Building upon Kingdom Academy’s reputation as a best-in-class workplace training provider, Sara’s appointment will take the company to new levels of innovation and customer service. It is an exciting time for Sara to be coming onboard, utilising her passion and drive to find holistic solutions that address the training needs of Kingdom and Kingdom clients.

On her position as Director of Service, Sara says: “I’m thrilled by the opportunity to shape and lead on Kingdom Academy’s medium- and long-term business plan. I’m passionate about influencing others to deliver amazing and impactful learning experiences that will bring positive changes to the sector. My Kingdom induction and wide welcome has been nothing short of fantastic – what a great team and exciting business to now be part of.”

Director of Service Sara Roberts; Photo: Kingdom Services Group

Sara will be leading the business in what will be a critical year for the social housing training sector. Last year, the Social Housing (Regulation) Act 2023 received Royal Assent, introducing powers that will make it necessary for all senior housing managers to have a relevant housing management qualification at OFQUAL level 4 or higher to protect the four million households that live in rented social housing and improve the accountability of social housing providers. It is estimated that this new requirement will impact around 25,000 housing staff in England. The level 4 or 5 qualifications will work in tandem with competence and conduct standards, which take into account all staff involved in the provision of housing management services.