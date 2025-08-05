Kelmore promotes Andy Moss to Operations Director
Kelmore is a new, award-winning manufacturer of products for the tiling and flooring industries that has grown rapidly since its launch in February 2024.
With over 33 years of manufacturing experience, Andy is the longest serving Kelmore team member after joining the business in its initial planning phase back in 2022.
Since then, he has played a vital role in every aspect of Kelmore’s preparation to launch and the company’s early growth and success.
Upon joining the business, Andy led the planning, project management and implementation of Kelmore’s 50,000 sq ft state-of-the-art production facility overseeing the construction from the ground up. This included the installation of the fully automated manufacturing plant, which is critical to Kelmore’s daily operations, production and performance.
As the business has scaled over the past few years, Andy has been pivotal in building an expert team in all areas of the business which now stands at 50, whilst establishing robust systems and procedures.
Under his operational leadership, the company has consistently achieved a world-class result of 99% on-time, in-full (OTIF) service levels, setting a new benchmark for the industry.
“Andy has been pivotal in shaping all aspects of Kelmore and has played a huge part in our early success” said Mark Kelly, Managing Director at Kelmore.
“His commitment, foresight and leadership have meant that we have been able to assemble an experienced and exceptional team, to increase production and grow the business in response to customer demand whilst maintaining our high standards.
“His promotion to Operations Director is richly deserved, and we’re excited about the future under Andy’s continued leadership as we enter our next phase of growth.”
Andy commented: “From my first day at Kelmore, Mark and I were fully aligned: invest in building a strong team and then continue to invest in them. This principle has been the foundations of our ongoing success.
“Rapid growth becomes exciting rather than daunting, especially when you're surrounded by a team that embraces change, maintains a positive can-do attitude, and remains flexible.
“My ongoing focus is on upholding high standards, fostering a culture of continuous improvement, and ensuring the team remains engaged and motivated. With that in place, we see no limits to what we can achieve.”