Kelmore promotes Andy Moss to Operations Director

Kelmore Limited has announced the promotion of Andy Moss from Operations Manager to Operations Director as the business gears up for further development and growth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kelmore is a new, award-winning manufacturer of products for the tiling and flooring industries that has grown rapidly since its launch in February 2024.

With over 33 years of manufacturing experience, Andy is the longest serving Kelmore team member after joining the business in its initial planning phase back in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, he has played a vital role in every aspect of Kelmore’s preparation to launch and the company’s early growth and success.

Kelmore winning the Made in the North West Manufacturing Start Up Award

Upon joining the business, Andy led the planning, project management and implementation of Kelmore’s 50,000 sq ft state-of-the-art production facility overseeing the construction from the ground up. This included the installation of the fully automated manufacturing plant, which is critical to Kelmore’s daily operations, production and performance.

As the business has scaled over the past few years, Andy has been pivotal in building an expert team in all areas of the business which now stands at 50, whilst establishing robust systems and procedures.

Under his operational leadership, the company has consistently achieved a world-class result of 99% on-time, in-full (OTIF) service levels, setting a new benchmark for the industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Andy has been pivotal in shaping all aspects of Kelmore and has played a huge part in our early success” said Mark Kelly, Managing Director at Kelmore.

Andy Moss, Operations Director, Kelmore

“His commitment, foresight and leadership have meant that we have been able to assemble an experienced and exceptional team, to increase production and grow the business in response to customer demand whilst maintaining our high standards.

“His promotion to Operations Director is richly deserved, and we’re excited about the future under Andy’s continued leadership as we enter our next phase of growth.”

Andy commented: “From my first day at Kelmore, Mark and I were fully aligned: invest in building a strong team and then continue to invest in them. This principle has been the foundations of our ongoing success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rapid growth becomes exciting rather than daunting, especially when you're surrounded by a team that embraces change, maintains a positive can-do attitude, and remains flexible.

“My ongoing focus is on upholding high standards, fostering a culture of continuous improvement, and ensuring the team remains engaged and motivated. With that in place, we see no limits to what we can achieve.”