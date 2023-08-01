Jones Homes, Lancashire is celebrating the success of one of its site managers who has won a prestigious industry award for the quality of his work.

Chris Doolan, 34, who lives in Preston and is in charge of construction at Jones Homes’ Moorfield Park development in Poulton-le-Fylde, was over the moon when he found out that he had won his first Pride in the Job Quality Award this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Pride in the Job Awards are organised by the National House Building Council (NHBC) every year to give recognition to those who achieve the highest standards in construction. Winning a Quality Award is a sought-after honour as only 444 site managers this year were chosen from more than 8,000 across the UK.

Chris Doolan, Site Manager at Jones Homes’ Moorfield Park development in Poulton-le-Fylde, who has won an NHBC Pride in the Job Quality Award.

Chris, who has been site manager at Moorfield Park since 2018, said: “Everyone has been working very hard as a team for the past five years to be able to achieve this. We are still working on the construction of the fourth and final phase of Moorfield Park, so to win this award before everything is finalised really means a lot to us.”

Chris initially worked as a plumber after leaving school and completing a plumbing apprenticeship, making the move across into construction in 2013. He worked for another housebuilder as an Assistant Site Manager before joining Jones Homes as a site manager at Moorfield Park.

He said: “Everyone within the development works very hard together and we are all dedicated to creating the best outcome. This team effort is what helped us to win the award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Being a site manager allows you to see the construction of a development from start to finish. One of my favourite things about my job is being able to see the end result, seeing the buyer getting their house and seeing them happy with the finished product.”

Chris will now be put forward to be considered for the next stage of the Pride in the Job competition. Seal of Excellence award winners will be announced later this year.

A selection of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes are available to reserve at Moorfield Park with prices starting from £206,995.