Jeremy Corbyn to join protesters in Lancashire today to call for ban on fracking

Jeremy Corbyn will join anti-fracking protesters in Lancashire after calling for an immediate ban on the controversial process of gas extraction.

The Labour leader warned that fracking, the method of shale gas extraction through hydraulic fracturing underground, will have a damaging effects on the environment.

Labour says if the UK fully exploits its shale gas reserves, the amount of carbon released would "eliminate any hope of the government meeting its 2050 net-zero target".

Speaking ahead of a visit on Tuesday to meet anti-fracking protesters at Cuadrilla's Preston New Road site, Mr Corbyn said: "We need urgent action to tackle the climate emergency, and that means the Prime Minister immediately banning fracking once and for all.

"Instead of bending the knee to a few corporations who profit from extracting fossil fuels from the ground, we need to change course now.

"It's the next generation and the world's poorest who will pay the price if this Conservative government continues to put the interests of a few polluters ahead of people.

"Tackling the climate emergency cannot be left to the free market. Labour will ban fracking and our Green Industrial Revolution will face the climate emergency head-on and leave no community behind, transforming our country's energy supply and creating 400,000 good, well-paid jobs across the country."

A Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy spokeswoman said: "Independent climate experts have recognised that natural gas has a role to play as we meet our 2050 net zero emissions target - now firmly set in law.

"Exploring the potential of a new domestic energy source is not only compatible with these world-leading climate goals, it could also deliver substantial economic benefits, through the creation of well paid, high-quality jobs."