James Donaldson Timber prepares for Chorley expansion

James Donaldson Timber prepares for growth

Leading timber supplier, James Donaldson Timber (JDT) is preparing to open its new, 110,000ft2 flagship manufacturing facility in Botany Bay Business Park next month, with the creation of highly skilled job opportunities for local workers.

As one of the UK’s largest timber importers and distributors, the state-of-the-art facility focuses primarily on the sawmilling, processing, and distribution of timber, specialising in custom and standard profiles, using hardwoods, softwood, sawn redwood and MDF mouldings.

With new technology, enhanced capabilities and an improved working environment, the 165-year old family business is launching a recruitment drive to attract skilled wood machinists, with the aim to increase their workforce by 20%.

They are seeking professionals in roles such as wood machinists specialising in Weinig moulders and paint line operatives.

The new factory will more than double current production capacity and improve operational efficiencies, supporting increased output to meet market demand.

Mike Ellison, general manager of James Donaldson Timber’s Chorley site said: “This project represents our commitment to UK manufacturing and to building a strong, skilled workforce right here in Lancashire. With the factory set to open later this year, recruitment is now well underway.

“The MDF mouldings market continues to grow at pace and will inevitably increase further once we see the development of much-needed housing across the UK. We’re looking to further develop our strong, skilled, specialist team in preparation for this, and we’re excited to see where it leads us.”

Currently led by the sixth generation of Donaldson, the 165-year-old Donaldson Group comprises a total of 16 specialist timber and building product businesses and brands, operating throughout the UK.