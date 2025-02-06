It's all in the name - The future is green for budding gardener Hatton

PfP Thrive is a new initiative from Places for People, the UK’s largest social enterprise. Drawing on its extensive insight into the UK housing sector, Places for People has identified skill gaps in key trades and developed a range of training programmes to address them. These programmes aim to futureproof the industry by equipping individuals with new skill sets while creating employment opportunities for local communities.

PfP Thrive provides the essential, in-demand skills of today that will help shape successful futures tomorrow. Its offerings include apprenticeships, technical and future skills programmes, organisational development, and housing qualifications.

As a member of the 5% Club, Places for People already commit to bringing new talent into the sector. One of their most recent apprentice cohorts is Hatton Gardiner from Blackburn, whose grown his career having joined in April 2022 as an Apprentice Landscaper. Hatton’s name might be the perfect reflection of his passion; the epitome of nominative determinism, Hatton is a natural fit for a role that lets him indulge in his love for the outdoors and staying active. Here, he shares his journey so far.

“This programme finds what you’re good at – and makes you better at it”

Hatton Gardiner

The academic route wasn’t for me, which is why I think apprenticeships are such a great option. They’re perfect for people who are more practically minded. I tried a cooking apprenticeship before this one, but quickly realised it wasn’t for me. I’m so glad I switched and applied for the landscaping role – it’s set me on the career path I want for the future.

What’s in a name...?

I first heard about the apprenticeship through my dad, who works as a landscaper for Places for People. I suppose my name had already paved the way – nominative determinism would suggest either landscaping or jewellery, given it sounds just like Hatton Garden (the UK’s diamond trade hub in London).

But even with my dad’s influence and my apt name, I was initially reluctant to become a landscaper. I didn’t want it to seem like I was getting help and wanted to prove myself through hard work and show my own worth. I soon got over it though, and guided by dad, got stuck in and pulled my weight.

I also knew from dad that Places for People is a fantastic company to work with. My dad has always loved his job, and my own experience has been just the same. It’s an incredibly supportive organisation, with a structure that allows you to figure out what you’re good at and how to improve. There’s no hierarchy or any feeling of being lesser because you're an apprentice – just encouragement to keep going.

One of the standout moments for me was when we were invited to a meeting with the CEO, Greg Reed. After the meeting, he took the time to chat with me and another apprentice, showing real interest in how we were getting on and getting to know us as people. It really struck me that everyone is treated equally here, and this attitude seems to run throughout the business.

A Job for All Weathers

Being a landscaper is perfect if you love the outdoors, however, you do need to toughen up, especially from October to January when it can get pretty cold! Summer is definitely the best time to be in the job. The work can be physically demanding, but that suits me perfectly; from pulling up bushes and planting to pruning, chopping, and litter picking, our job is all about making the exteriors look great.

I love how sociable the job is. There’s a great team of people on site, and I’ve been guided through my apprenticeship by a lot of knowledgeable individuals. Of course, my dad, Mark Gardiner, has taught me a lot of skills along the way. Mick Blastland has also been incredibly patient with me, encouraging my curiosity and never running out of patience with my constant questions on site.

It’s not all physical work, though. While around 80% of the apprenticeship is hands-on, there’s also a lot of background knowledge to learn. For example, knowing the Latin names of plants and understanding their growing conditions in different climates. Being a landscaper has really helped me grow in many ways. I love the routine each day and getting stuck into a variety of tasks. Working with the fencing team is one of my favourite things – there’s something really satisfying about replacing old, broken fences with new ones. When you see the end result, you know you've done a good day's work.

The apprenticeship has also helped me grow in confidence, especially when dealing with people. Customers often come out to chat while we're working in their gardens. Sometimes, they haven’t spoken to anyone else all day, so they seem to really appreciate the interaction. It’s been a really rewarding aspect of the job. There’s also a fantastic atmosphere on site. It’s good fun loading up the van in the mornings and having a cuppa with the team in between jobs. Everyone is really supportive.

I must mention Dave Hutton, the manager on site, who’s been incredibly helpful throughout my apprenticeship. He’s a great guy, as is my line manager Jason, who I know I can approach with anything. As I said, everyone here just wants to support you and help you grow in your role. It’s a brilliant company to work for.

A Career for Life

I’m so glad I did the apprenticeship – in fact, I wish I’d started it sooner. I should have known that with my surname, a cooking apprenticeship was never going to work! I would highly recommend this route; while gardening is hard work, it’s incredibly rewarding.

I see myself working in this field for the long term, and just like the plants and green spaces we tend to each day, I’m eager to keep growing. PfP has certainly put me in the right environment to do just that and it’s great to see that PfP Thrive is now set to do that for so many more people. Find out more here: https://www.placesforpeople.co.uk/pfp-thrive/