'It will cater to the future of Preston': City's tallest apartment block set to open in April 2023

The Post recently spotted works beginning on the new ‘Exchange’ site in the city centre, as developer The Heaton Group has officially announced the build is underway and has announced its opening date in April 2023.

Split up over three buildings, the development will be made up of 200 residential apartments and will boast a concierge, large communal residents lounge, shared working space, a gym, a landscaped courtyard, roof garden and terrace for residents to enjoy.

How the roof terrace is set to look when its complete in 2023

Plans for the 16-storey development off Pole Street were approved by the council last month to clear the way for the new landmark building with 200 flats near to the city’s bus station.

The Exchange is set to create a ‘sociable residential community' when it opens in less than two years time, in the middle of the Stoneygate redevelopment area

Speaking about the milestone, managing director John Heaton, said: “It’s great to be on-site with our fifth residential scheme in Preston and bring much needed and considered accommodation to the city.

“Forming part of the Stoneygate Masterplan, the design of the building compliments others in the area with a modern design that features dark grey and bronze exterior to ensure The Exchange is contemporary, yet timeless.

Workmen were spotted starting the development for the first time on May 20

"We’re proud to be investing further into the city. The location of The Exchange is fantastic and it’ll be great to see its progress over the coming months."

The Stoneygate Masterplan is a vision to create a vibrant "urban village" of up to 1,600 homes and new commercial properties in central areas of Preston and will include key landmarks such as Queen Street Retail Park, Cardinal Newman College and St. John’s Minster.

The Heaton Group’s executive sales agent Ronnie Garrett, added: "The standard of accommodation and amenities provided in the Exchange is perfectly suited to the growing young professional market in Preston, and is already proving to be incredibly popular with buyers.

"The Exchange caters for the future of Preston, delivering a new level of quality to the city and seamlessly aligning with the city’s masterplan.”

It will be the city's tallest apartment block, at 16 storeys high

The Heaton Group is also developing Bishopgate Gardens, a 130-unit development due to open in summer.