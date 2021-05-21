Works have begun on city's tallest 16-storey apartment block

Plans for the 16-storey Bhailok Court development off Pole Street were approved by the council last month to clear the way for the new landmark building with 200 flats near to the city’s bus station.

And yesterday the Lancashire Post pictured workmen as they started works on the Exchange site, which is set to alter the skyline of the city once completed.

Works have begun at the development off Pole Street, Preston

The towers will have a ‘stepped’ design, while there is set to be a communal roof terrace on the top floor of the seven-storey central element.

At ground floor level, there will be four office units, a gym, communal lounge and outdoor, landscaped amenity space and bike storage.

The site lies within the Stoneygate area, which has recently been primed for regeneration after the city council approved a framework for the location last year.

Developer The Heaton Group, had originally submitted plans for a 15-floor building compromising of 176 apartments before it went back to the planning committee asking for an additional floor and 24 more units.

The development is set to be 16 storeys high

Plans were given the go-ahead last year when they announced they would be keeping the height of the building the same as originally planned by lowering the ceiling height of each floor by 15 centimetres.

The development comes as part of the Heaton Group's 'Preston Masterplan', a four year plan introduced to transform Preston into a "modern, attractive space for those to live, work and study."

Bhailok Court, which will have two towers - one of 14 storeys and the other 16 storeys - will replace the former employment exchange which has already been demolished.

The development is part of a larger city plan by the Heaton Group

The land was also the site where brewer Matthew Brown launched what was to become a nationally acclaimed beer brand.

In a previous statement to the Post, a spokesperson for the Heaton Group said:

a spokesperson for The Heaton Group said: “This is the fifth residential scheme we’ll be bringing to Preston which will allow us to transform the former Bhailok building into The Exchange and bring 200 much needed stylish and contemporary apartments to the city.

"As well as offering one, two and three bedroom luxury apartments, The Exchange will feature a large communal residents lounge, shared working space, a gym, a landscaped courtyard, roof garden and terrace for residents to enjoy, as well as retail units to the ground floor.

“Forming part of the Stoneygate Masterplan, the design of the building compliments others in the area with a modern design that features dark grey and bronze exterior to ensure The Exchange is contemporary, yet timeless. We’re proud to be investing further into the city and look forward to sharing more about our plans over the coming months.”