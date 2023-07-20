When I accepted the invitation to an experience dubbed the World's rudest restaurant - I should have realised I was in it for it.

I mean, when they invite the editor of the local paper and tell you they have put your name on the door - I should have realised they had something up their sleeve.

Following a busy day at work, quickly sorting my three children all under the age of three, I dived in the car, head spinning, with my close friend Rachael.

As we drove to the event at the 'Pink Hotel' - otherwise known as Tiffany's Hotel in Blackpool - it started to dawn on me what I might be in for.

And when Rachael asked me if I was nervous - I really started to panic.

But before long we were driving along on the Prom and it was too late to pull out.

Arriving at the Tiffany's Hotel we found it surprisingly easy to park in the nearby short stay car park on Cocker Square.

Blackpool Gazette editor Vanessa Sims and her friend Rachael on the prom in Blackpool after visiting Karen's Diner on Tour at Tiffany's Hotel

The weather was typically Blackpool - wet and windy so we hotfooted it into the hotel - which incidentally didn't offer a warm welcome because it was under renovation.

Finding our way to the reception we were directed to the events suite and told to join the queue.

As we turned the corner - there was a huge queue of people - more than 70 people - all buzzing and ready to join in the fun.

After a few minutes wait - the games began when Karen - one of the servers with pink hair yelled at the crowd to be quiet and get in line.

So, I did what everyone else did and got in line. But I have to say I still wasn't prepared for what was to come.

The Maître d was my first hurdle. But I failed miserably. Wearing a pink studded leather jacket and sporting hundreds of tattoos - he asked my name and if I had any food allergies.

I replied sweetly - only to be given a look that could kill - followed by the killer line - 'If you have no food allergies or requirements - Why are you dressed like a ******* vegetarian?'

Gobsmacked all I could do was laugh and look at Rachael - who was equally shocked. We were hurried along and given a stamp and a wristband to access the unlimited bar - which left me immediately regretting volunteering to drive.

Blackpool Gazette editor Vanessa Sims visited Karen's Diner on Tour at Tiffany's Hotel

As we were ushered in and told where to sit - we were happy to discover we were sat in the middle of a trestle table with six people from the RAF on our right and six on our left from the restaurant at Martin Mere Holiday Camp.

The waitresses - known as Karen's - were wondering around the tables looking thoroughly disinterested in being there. As they collected drink orders they shouted and cursed in a hilarious manner at personalities on the table.

Expect the food to be excellent at Karen's - but not the service!

The banter was fast and brutal. Vegetarians were easy pray. One poor girl - a part of a 30th birthday party - was singled out and the crowd told to swear and make rude gestures every time she walked past them.

The food was quick to be brought out. The choices were typical of a American dining experience - hot dog, cheese burger, chicken wings or a plant based burger.

I opted for the cheese burger which looked delicious. Rachael went for the hot dog - which I got to say looked less so.

They then started to hand our personalised hats to random members of the crowd all sporting rude nicknames - I could not possibly repeat here.

The world's rudest restaurant is popping up at Tiffany's Hotel in Blackpool

Then Rachael nipped out to accept a call. It was fine as the banter on our table was really good and I was engrossed in conversation. But then all of a sudden I heard the word reporter yelled and was told to get up.

I have got to say - my blood ran cold. Oh god I thought - what have I got myself into?

But playing the game I made my way to the stage as one of four unlucky participants. When we got to the stage the host - the one and only ruthless Maître d - was clutching a Wheel of Fortune type device with random dares written on it.

One by one we had to step forward and was told 'to spin the wheel - but it doesn't matter where it lands I will pick for you.'

Lancashire Post editor Vanessa Sims was called on to the stage at the Karen's Diner on Tour experience in Blackpool

Being the final participant - I had to stand on the stage and watch the horror inflicted on those who went before me. This included secrets being shared by the friends and family of a woman called Karen, a man made to parade around the dance-floor and then around the entire room as though he was on a catwalk and a young girl was forced to do her best animal impression at every table in the house.

And then it was my turn. Stepping forward I was asked to give my name and occupation. Well there was no point hiding it now - I clearly had been outed. 'I'm the editor of the Blackpool Gazette and Lancashire Post' I offered.

The host grinned and asked if I was married. Nervously smiling back I sad yes and he told me I must be ready to date again and that he was going to help me.

In the middle of the dance-floor he placed a chair and then asked every man at the event to queue up in front of the bar. He then told them they had to walk over to me seductively and then give me a lap dance.

Not quite service with a smile at Karen's

Wow. This was worst than my hen party. Imagine having to have a lap dance off approximately 40 men - one after another!

As this was all going on Rachael reappeared in the room and spotted me on the dance-floor. Obviously, she thought it was hilarious.

To be fair all the men were good sports and gave it a good go. At the end I was asked to pick a winner - to take me on a date to Morecambe!!! I picked a middle aged man called Tom - simply as he was the only one I could remember from laughing so hard.

We were then walked to the side exit and told to go on a date. Luckily, another member of the crowd took pity on us and let us back in quickly.

Don't expect staff to be particularly attentive at Karen's Diner

Fair to say after this there was more laughs, chocolate fudge cake and more drink.

If Karen's on Tour comes to Lancashire again - it is an event not to be missed. I'd definitely recommend going in groups.

But be warned it's not for the faint-hearted!