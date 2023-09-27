News you can trust since 1886
21 sneak peek pictures of Barton Grange as they set up for another magical Christmas

Barton Grange during Christmas is a magical wonderland we are all familiar with, as it captivates visitors with its festive spirit and enchanting decorations all availiable to purchase.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 27th Sep 2023, 13:26 BST

Each year, as the holiday season approaches, the garden center is adorned with twinkling lights, festive ornaments, and beautifully decorated Christmas trees, creating a picturesque and warm atmosphere that evokes the joy and wonder of the season.

Visitors can explore the Christmas shop, brimming with an extensive range of holiday decorations, gifts, and ornaments, perfect for adding a touch of seasonal charm to homes.

Each display is preplanned, designed and produced by the Barton Grange team in the December prior to the Christmas the display goes up. Meaning each section is carefully analysed to perfect the Christmas look a year in advance.

I visited Barton Grange for a sneak peek preview of the decorations as they go up.

All of these dazzling decorations are designed intricately over the span of a year by a man named David Fawcett-Ropner who has been the Display Team Manager across Barton Grange for 18 years.

