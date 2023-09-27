21 sneak peek pictures of Barton Grange as they set up for another magical Christmas
Each year, as the holiday season approaches, the garden center is adorned with twinkling lights, festive ornaments, and beautifully decorated Christmas trees, creating a picturesque and warm atmosphere that evokes the joy and wonder of the season.
Visitors can explore the Christmas shop, brimming with an extensive range of holiday decorations, gifts, and ornaments, perfect for adding a touch of seasonal charm to homes.
Each display is preplanned, designed and produced by the Barton Grange team in the December prior to the Christmas the display goes up. Meaning each section is carefully analysed to perfect the Christmas look a year in advance.
I visited Barton Grange for a sneak peek preview of the decorations as they go up.