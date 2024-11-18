I always dreamed of running my own B&B! Boutique Lytham hotel up for sale

On the market for £1.295m with Kays Peake Property Services, this piece of real estate represents a unique opportunity to acquire a proven business in a highly desirable location in Lytham.

A double-front period building, the business has been carefully and tastefully converted into a contemporary boutique B&B by the current owners, now featuring five spacious super king rooms, each with its own bespoke en suite bathroom, rainfall showers, and tea and coffee facilities.

Additionally, a licensed café bar has also been recently been added to the ground floor, open to both residents and non-residents, with a beautiful rear outdoor seating area and gardens. The café bar space offers potential for expansion into a restaurant or bistro, should the new owner desire.

The property also includes a large double bedroom and a luxury bathroom for the owner, along with a fully fitted modern kitchen and garage. Located in the heart of Lytham, this business combines a high-quality guest experience with excellent potential for growth.

Take a look around...

