I always dreamed of running my own B&B! Boutique Lytham hotel up for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 18th Nov 2024, 12:22 GMT

For anyone who always dreamed of running their own seaside bed & breakfast, this could be the opportunity for you.

On the market for £1.295m with Kays Peake Property Services, this piece of real estate represents a unique opportunity to acquire a proven business in a highly desirable location in Lytham.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

A double-front period building, the business has been carefully and tastefully converted into a contemporary boutique B&B by the current owners, now featuring five spacious super king rooms, each with its own bespoke en suite bathroom, rainfall showers, and tea and coffee facilities.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

Additionally, a licensed café bar has also been recently been added to the ground floor, open to both residents and non-residents, with a beautiful rear outdoor seating area and gardens. The café bar space offers potential for expansion into a restaurant or bistro, should the new owner desire.

Keep up-to-date with the latest UK news, sport and culture with our free UK Today newsletter.

The property also includes a large double bedroom and a luxury bathroom for the owner, along with a fully fitted modern kitchen and garage. Located in the heart of Lytham, this business combines a high-quality guest experience with excellent potential for growth.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails

Take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss some of our other recent lifestyle pieces...

The 21 ugliest parts of the Fylde Coast according to readers, including spots in Blackpool, Lytham & Fleetwood

All 33 Marston's pubs across Lancashire ranked best to worst based on your Google reviews

Fetching detached 3-bed Poulton family home in need of modernisation hits the market for appealing price

19 of the most beautiful and charming Fylde Coast towns and villages to make sure you've visited

All 19 of Preston, South Ribble, and Chorley's Tesco stores ranked from best to worst on your Google reviews

Surprising dark horse 5-bed Lytham family home with uber stylish finish & private garden for sale

I’ve always wanted to run my own chippy! Beloved local Preston fish & chip shop up for sale

The Rooms (Credit: Kays Peake Property Services)

1. The Rooms (Credit: Kays Peake Property Services)

The Rooms (Credit: Kays Peake Property Services) | The Rooms (Credit: Kays Peake Property Services)

Photo Sales
The Rooms (Credit: Kays Peake Property Services)

2. The Rooms (Credit: Kays Peake Property Services)

The Rooms (Credit: Kays Peake Property Services) | The Rooms (Credit: Kays Peake Property Services)

Photo Sales
The Rooms (Credit: Kays Peake Property Services)

3. The Rooms (Credit: Kays Peake Property Services)

The Rooms (Credit: Kays Peake Property Services) | The Rooms (Credit: Kays Peake Property Services)

Photo Sales
The Rooms (Credit: Kays Peake Property Services)

4. The Rooms (Credit: Kays Peake Property Services)

The Rooms (Credit: Kays Peake Property Services) | The Rooms (Credit: Kays Peake Property Services)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:B&BPropertyHotelLancashireBlackpoolLove Your
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice