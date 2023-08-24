Huge update as changes at Preston's Plau Gin & Beer House and Fino Tapas are revealed

Big changes at a popular Preston venue will see it taken over by its original management team.

Preston's Plau Gin & Beer House was opened by Jeremy and Rebecca Rowlands in Friargate in 2018 as a labour of love after four years of extensive renovation work.

It quickly became one of Preston’s favourite venues and was named Pub of the Year at the most recent Lancashire Tourism Awards.

Jeremy famously discovered a 40-foot well in the basement of the venue and it draws its name from previously being known as The Plough Inn.

However, the restoration meant the venue was used as a bar for the first time since 1913.

The pair, who are part of the Meat & Drink group, ended their involvement with the venue towards the end of 2022 due to other time commitments.

The venue then remained open under different management.

However, the venue was returned to Jeremy and Rebecca at the beginning of August.

As part of that deal, the pair also assumed management of the Fino Tapas brand, although not the company that owned Fino and its obligations.

Fino Tapas relocated from Guildhall Street to the second floor of Plau in June under the previous management.

All the existing staff at Fino Tapas have been re-employed since Jeremy and Rebecca stepped back in and no redundancies were made.

Jeremy said: “We only had two days notice, but we have been enjoying and relishing the challenge.

“August has been about stabilising the business. We are now pushing forward with new ideas to keep things fresh.

“Fino still has the same kitchen team and customers can expect the same freshly cooked, delicious tapas they have had in the past.

“We still think Fino is a great brand and look forward to taking things forward into a new chapter.”