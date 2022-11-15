The iconic Friargate bar/restaurant re-opens on Friday (5pm) after changing hands this week. The owners of Fino Tapas and 263 in the city have taken over from the company which restored the historic Grade II Listed venue four years ago.

A spokesman told the Post: "When we were offered the opportunity to take on such a wonderful venue we didn't have to think about it for a second. It was pretty much a no-brainer."

The Plau in Friargate, Preston.

Jeremy and Rebecca Rowlands, who founded the Plau with Nicola Heritage, decided to relinquish control to pursue another project. They remain owners of the building with the Fino Tapas management taking over the lease.

"It came out of the blue really," said the Fino spokesman. "Jeremy and Rebecca had the idea that they would be happy to leave it for someone else to carry on and offered it to us. They know us and know we will look after it.

"We have kept the staff on and we will not be making any changes to the building. Let's face it you couldn't improve on it as it is - it's fantastic. I happen to think it is probably the nicest venue in Preston in terms of the fit-out and what has been put into it to make it as traditional as possible.

"When people come to Plau it will still have the same soul as it had before. The menu will be changing somewhat, but that will be pretty much it.

Inside the vaults of the Plau bar - with a restored glass-topped 43-foot well in the centre of the floor.

"Foodwise, the upper floors will have a British bistro menu, while the ground floor and vaults underneath will be more classic bar food, small plates etc. A bit on the casual side downstairs, with a more formal feel upstairs."

The new team hope to have a gentle opening weekend with a reduced service to allow the staff "to find their feet" before a soft launch party on Tuesday.