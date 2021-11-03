Homes and businesses without water due to burst mains at Capitol Centre

United Utilities say the burst mains was first reported shortly after midnight and leakage engineers are now on site carrying out repairs.

It said its "water on wheels" tankers are now in the area to pump additional supplies into the network, but added that homes might still experience low pressure until repairs are completed.

Engineers arrived at the retail park at 4am, but United Utilities has not said when the work is expected to be completed and supplies fully restored.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United Utilities say the burst mains at Capitol Centre was first reported shortly after midnight and leakage engineers are now on site carrying out repairs

A United Utilities spokesman said: "Our teams are still on site working hard to complete the repair to the burst main at Capital Centre Business Park.

"To keep taps flowing and toilets flushing while we complete the repair, we’ll be delivering water from a different area and also our water tankers will be pumping additional supply into the network.

"We hope that all customers should have some supply however this may mean water pressure may be lower than normal or you might notice fluctuation during peak times.

"We’re sorry for any inconvenience this is causing, and thanks again for your patience. We will keep you updated here as we progress with the work."

Nuffield Health is one of the businesses affected, with the gym messaging members this morning to say the centre will be closed until further notice.

"We have had to close your club due to no water provisions," said the gym, adding, "We hope to re-open as soon as possible".