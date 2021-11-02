In all, 11 wards have numbers far in excess of the average for England, which is a case rate of 442.5 per 100,000 people.

In Lancashire that is 437.0 while Preston itself comes in at 455.8. But as the figures below show there are real discrepancies across the city.

It comes as the NHS delivered a record number of boosters last week. Around 1.7 million coronavirus booster jabs were given out – the highest weekly total yet, the NHS in England said.

For 70% fewer ads on our website and unlimited access, subscribe HERE

1. Longsands In Longsands, there were 52 cases in the seven days to October 27, a case rate of 793.4. Photo Sales

2. Grimsargh and Goosnargh In Grimsargh and Goosnargh, there were 46 cases in the seven days to October 27, a case rate of 710.3. Photo Sales

3. Haslam Park In Haslam Park, there were 45 cases in the seven days to October 27, a case rate of 695.1. Photo Sales

4. Lea and Marina In Lea and Marina, there were 40 cases in the seven days to October 27, a case rate of 603.1. Photo Sales