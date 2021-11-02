In all, 11 wards have numbers far in excess of the average for England, which is a case rate of 442.5 per 100,000 people.
In Lancashire that is 437.0 while Preston itself comes in at 455.8. But as the figures below show there are real discrepancies across the city.
It comes as the NHS delivered a record number of boosters last week. Around 1.7 million coronavirus booster jabs were given out – the highest weekly total yet, the NHS in England said.
