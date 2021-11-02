The latest Covid data for Preston has been released

Covid near me: The area of Preston with a case rate nearly double the national average as booster jab efforts are ramped up

The latest Covid figures for Preston show several areas of the city have a case rate significantly higher than the national average.

By Adam Lord
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 10:30 am

In all, 11 wards have numbers far in excess of the average for England, which is a case rate of 442.5 per 100,000 people.

In Lancashire that is 437.0 while Preston itself comes in at 455.8. But as the figures below show there are real discrepancies across the city.

It comes as the NHS delivered a record number of boosters last week. Around 1.7 million coronavirus booster jabs were given out – the highest weekly total yet, the NHS in England said.

1. Longsands

In Longsands, there were 52 cases in the seven days to October 27, a case rate of 793.4.

2. Grimsargh and Goosnargh

In Grimsargh and Goosnargh, there were 46 cases in the seven days to October 27, a case rate of 710.3.

3. Haslam Park

In Haslam Park, there were 45 cases in the seven days to October 27, a case rate of 695.1.

4. Lea and Marina

In Lea and Marina, there were 40 cases in the seven days to October 27, a case rate of 603.1.

