Home of one of Preston's best-known restaurants goes on the market for £1.3m

One of Preston's best-known buildings has gone on the market for £1.3m.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 29th Jun 2023, 15:00 BST- 2 min read

23 Winckley Square – which has been home to Heathcotes Brasserie and was formerly part of Winckley Square Convent School - has been listed for sale by Manchester-based Fleurets.

The 12,000 square foot building with basement dates back to 1796 and has been most recently used as a an event space under the name of 23 Winckley Square.

Agent Tim Martin said: “23 Winckley Square has previously been occupied by successful restaurant operations but more recently, it has been used as an events and function facility. An experienced operator may feel that there is an opportunity to further develop this trade, or to re-establish a restaurant trade at the property.

“Alternatively, alternative use purchasers may feel that the property is better suited to another use, subject to the necessary planning permissions and consents.

"It is felt that this plot might be of most interest to a residential developer, but proposals will be considered for all uses.”

An indicative sketch showing a potential conversion of the property into 16 residential units has been provided to Fleurets by the client.

The Post has approached 23 Winckley Square, which is part of Heathcote&Co, but there has been no response over whether it is still trading.

Background

Paul Heathcote, 62, ran Heathcotes Brasserie at the city centre address from 1995 until 2016 when it was sold to burger restaurant company Solita.

After that closed in 2018, the venue reopened as Trinity On The Square before closing down in 2019.

In summer 2021, Paul Heathcote applied for a premises licence to host movies, live music performances and late-night refreshments.

