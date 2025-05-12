Harrison Drury makes 17 promotions in latest commitment to staff development
The promotions include two partner promotions, 10 legal directors, two senior associate solicitors and three associate solicitors.
Rebecca Patience, who started with the firm as trainee in 2015, has been promoted to partner in the family law team, while Joseph Mitchell becomes partner in the land and property dispute resolution team.
Simon England, managing partner of Harrison Drury, said: “Our focus on recruiting, developing and retaining talented people who share our values has been central to our continued success and that of our clients.
“We have a continuous emphasis on career progression and giving our team the opportunities and support to have a rewarding and fulfilling career. The latest round of promotions is testament to that.”
The new legal directors at Harrison Drury are Helen Griffin (commercial dispute resolution), Katy Parkinson (employment and HR), Clare Davey and Jennifer Potts (commercial property), Luke Holden (land and property dispute resolution), Charlotte Cooper and Victoria Hill (wills, trusts and probate), Tracey McCambridge (residential conveyancing), Wendy Catterall and Tim Grover (corporate).
Stepping up to senior associate solicitor are Roshni Valibhai (corporate) and Jenna Atkinson (family). Becoming associate solicitor are Jessica Casson-Grave (commercial dispute resolution), Peter Barlow (insolvency and restructuring), and Lois Parker (commercial property).
Simon added: “These promotions are well deserved and we look forward to supporting everyone in their new roles. I’m thrilled for Rebecca and Joe on their promotions to partner, Rebecca being a great example of someone who has made the most of the career support we offer, going from trainee to partner in 10 years, while Joseph has made excellent progress since joining us in 2022.”