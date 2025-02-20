Harrison Drury adds to growing commercial property team

North West law firm Harrison Drury has strengthened its commercial property team with the appointment of solicitor Sophie Mahood.

Sophie, who joins Harrison Drury from Beyond Corporate Law, will advise clients on a range of diverse commercial property matters, including acquisitions, disposals, and secured lending.

Based at the firm’s Preston office and servicing clients across the region, Sophie will also act for lenders in property finance and refinancing and work with the firm’s corporate team to provide commercial property support for mergers and acquisitions.

Hannah Hughes, partner and co-lead of Harrison Drury’s commercial property team, said: “Sophie’s experience in commercial property transactions adds further strength in depth to our ever-growing commercial property team.

“As our client base keeps growing, we’re committed to recruiting the right people. Sophie is as passionate as we are about delivering excellent client outcomes with a high-quality service.”

Sophie adds: “Harrison Drury has a reputation as a great company to work for. I was impressed by the feedback from employees about the firm’s supportive culture and commitment to career development, which made it an easy decision to join.”

Harrison Drury's commercial property team is one of the largest specialist groups in the North West, comprising 40 professionals operating across eight offices in the region. The team is led by partners Hannah Hughes and Nicola Beneduce.

In addition to their core services, the commercial property team collaborates closely with other departments within the firm, such as corporate and commercial, land and property dispute resolution, private client, insolvency, commercial dispute resolution, and licensing.