Handheld laser scanners drive new growth for Sep Geospatial in unlikely sectors

SEP Geospatial is experiencing a sharp rise in demand for handheld laser scanners, with enquiries increasing 14-fold over the past 18 months, as interest grows beyond traditional construction applications into areas like gaming and museums.

Based in the North West, SEP Geospatial supplies cutting-edge surveying technology across the UK with decades of combined experience, its team is known for technical expertise and high-quality support.

Handheld laser scanners, compact 3D devices powered by LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), have long been used in construction to capture precise measurements and create digital site models. Their portability, ease of use and affordability are now driving uptake in new sectors.

Oliver Brooks, Managing Director of SEP Geospatial, said: "We’ve seen a clear shift in how handheld scanning technology is being used. Many clients are now choosing handheld systems over traditional tripod-mounted scanners because they allow for faster, more convenient data capture on the move. While handheld scanners currently account for about 7% of our revenue, that share is increasing steadily each month.

SEP Geospatial Handheld Laser Scanner

“It’s exciting to see industries like gaming and heritage finding creative ways to apply geospatial data beyond its traditional uses.”

Recent Google Trends data supports this growth in awareness and interest. UK searches for "handheld 3D scanner" have doubled over the past year, while "lidar" remains the top related term with 12,000+ monthly searches, indicating rising curiosity across sectors.

Enquiries are also reflecting this momentum, with requests from gaming studios looking to scan real-world landscapes such as forests to create immersive environments, and from museums seeking to digitally map their spaces for exhibition planning and preservation.

SEP Geospatial's one-stop-shop model enables clients to hire or buy equipment, receive tailored training, and access expert servicing. The company is an authorised distributor for globally recognised brands such as Trimble, FARO, Nikon, Spectra Geospatial and SitePro.

SEP Geospatial Laser Scan Residential Example

Founded in 2017 as an independent offshoot of SEP Engineers, which has provided engineering services since 1986, SEP Geospatial has grown a strong presence across the UK with headquarters in Lathom, Lancashire, and regional hubs including a recently upgraded depot in Huntingdon.

Its team of over 70 offers personalised support, product guidance, and on-site demonstrations, consistently delivering solutions that set industry standards in geospatial technology and training.

“As geospatial technology continues to advance and become more accessible, the future of laser scanning is incredibly promising,” Oliver added. “We’re here to help clients push boundaries and unlock new value across sectors.”