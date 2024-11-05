Half of Brits 'think they’re stylish enough to be professional interior designers'

Almost half of UK adults (45 per cent) think they have the talent and creativity to design interiors at a professional level, latest research from La Redoute reveals.

Yet this confidence isn’t reflected in their own homes, as 90 per cent are unsatisfied with their interiors and admit that their spaces need significant improvements to meet their expectations.

A major factor contributing to this disconnect is a reluctance to embrace bold colours, a staggering 71 per cent confess they struggle to incorporate vibrant hues in their home, instead opting for safer neutral tones.

Further, the living room was identified as the most difficult space to style (38 per cent), closely followed by the hallway (25 per cent) and bedroom (21 per cent). In contrast, the office (5 per cent) and dining room (10 per cent) are seen as the easiest areas to design.

Investing in high-ticket furniture items presents another hurdle, as over a quarter (28 per cent) of the nation cite quality concerns as the biggest challenging factor, followed closely behind by size (27 per cent).

Sarah Link, Head of Marketing at La Redoute, said: “It’s surprising to hear that many Brits find it difficult to create spaces they truly love, despite trusting their own interior design abilities. With our curated collections and expert guidance on site, we aim to bridge the gap and make it easier for everyone to achieve their ideal home at discounted prices.”