GUILD HALL CLOSES: Your reaction

After news broke that the Guild Hall in Preston is temporarily shutting its doors to members of the public, there were some shocked reactions.

The full story about the sudden closure is here: GUILD HALL CLOSES: Preston Guild Hall and Charter Theatre to shut temporarily

Preston Guild Hall

Our readers took to social media to voice their concerns, here's what you had to say:

This is terrible news for Preston....been to Guild hall so many times in my 37 years.....had so many great times and seen some fab acts

Marie Smith

READ MORE: GUILD HALL CLOSES: How do you get tickets for shows refunded?

Let's hope this is sorted as soon as possible. A successful Preston Guild Hall is crucial for the city.

Lancashire Post editor Gillian Parkinson

Being an entrepreneur does not also make a great businessman. Will he sell it back for a £1?

Stephen Geraghty

READ MORE: GUILD HALL CLOSES: Who are VMS Live and why were they taking over running of Guild Hall and Charter Theatre?

Shocking and very sad - let's hope another company can take over the running. A city without a major concert venue? Part of Preston's history.

Catherine Hodgson

Without 53° or Guild Hall, we've no live music venue outside pubs, and with the rate music venues are closing, we might not get those back.

Liam via Twitter

What about the snooker? There’s always snooker at the guildhall

Janine Foster

Years ago I went to Preston Guild Hall to watch my comedy heroes like @Baddiel, @alandavies1 and @TheRealJackDee, etc. Now to be selling-out Dee at my own venue on the day the Guild Hall announces it’s closure is mind-blowing.

Ian Robinson (Chorley Theatre)

Preston needs a prestigious concert / theatre venue - a city full of talent - local people should be able to aspire to play there

Catherine Hodgson

Such an awful shame. I hope whoever takes it over can make it alive again.

Marjorie Donald-Marsden

OMG!! Feel so sorry for the new & old businesses in there that rely on the events extra trade. Just as it is starting to look great in there

Lisa Jane Thomson

Demolish it, along with its even more hideous companion, the bus station.

Elizabeth Jackson