GUILD HALL CLOSES: Preston Guild Hall and Charter Theatre to shut temporarily

The Guild Hall in Preston is temporarily shutting its doors to members of the public.

Entrepreneur Simon Rigby is closing the city centre venue while negotiations with specialist live music and venues company VMS Live are underway.

Mr Rigby, who owns the Guild Hall, has been in negotiations with VMS Live to take over the running of the building.

However the death of the owner of the company has meant progress has been delayed.

In a statement Mr Rigby said: “Clearly a tragedy beyond anyone’s control has led to the delay in VMS Live taking Preston Guild Hall on to the next level.

“The suppliers (including promotors) have simply got tired of waiting for VMS Live to take up the reigns of the Guild Hall.

“Under this pressure and uncertainty I am legally obliged to review the viability of Preston Guild Hall Limited (the Operating Company) as a number of its creditors will not wait any longer and all creditors have to be treated fairly.”

The Great Hall and the Charter Theatre are both temporarily closed as of today. The tenants on the ground floor of Preston Guild Hall, including Level, ReView cokctail bar and Safehands Nursery are completely unaffected.

The Post has contacted VMS Live for comment.

Tickets for shows that do not now go ahead will be refunded. Contact enquiries@prestonguildhall.co.uk