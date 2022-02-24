Green Frog manager releases statement on future of Preston's famed burger van

The Green Frog on Preston Docks, is now under new management, after "ultimate Green Frogette" Jess Smith hung up her apron after 18 years.

>>>Click here to read how the Green Frog fared when the Post team taste tested it.

In a post on the Green Frog's Facebook page, she thanked her customers and colleagues, saying she was ready for a new career.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Green Frog in Mariners Way, Preston. Image from Google.

She wrote: "Well I never thought I'd ever be writing this status to be honest! And I'll be nothing but honest, I'm genuinely gutted to have to write this.

"If you know me The Green Frog was actually my life...for a very long time...18 years.

"But after looking through these photos I've made so many amazing happy memories with a group of special people. The people I worked with and worked for...;I've made such good friends and it's so sad and upsetting to say I won't have the honour to work with what I call family again.

"I just want to say thank you so much to all my loyal customers - customers that have made my work place a happy place.

"I loved what I did and I'm sorry to say I've had to leave. Ready for a new career and new start in life".

"The face of the Green Frog"

The post received dozens of replies from customers, wishing Jess all the best for her new start.

One said: "Ahhhh Jess, this is so sad You are literally the face of Green Frog!"

Another said: "No way Jess.... can't believe you are leaving.... you are the ultimate Green Frogette and it will never be the same without you."

The Green Frog has been established in Preston since 1989 with queues regularly seen at breakfast and lunchtimes.