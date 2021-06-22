Grasshoppers rugby club offers compensation to couples after venue pulls plug on summer weddings with weeks to go

But after the couples complained, the venue has now offered them compensation and re-booked the third wedding for another date next year.

Last week, engaged couples who were preparing to tie the knot at the Grasshoppers Rugby Club saw their hopes for their special day shattered when the venue pulled the plug on the arrangements.

The rugby club has been used as a Covid-19 vaccination centre since January

The rugby club, on Lightfoot Green Lane, was set to host the weddings but contacted the couples last Tuesday, June 15, to tell them their special day would no longer be going ahead.

But a week later, the venue has now offered two couples compensation after they found other places to host their big day, and have offered a third couple another date next year for the wedding.

New wedding guidance announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson last Monday, told hopeful couples that he was to lift the 30 guest limit to the number of visitors the venue can hold with social distancing measures in place.

But the rugby club said it was the difficulties in finding staff due to the Covid-19 impact on hospitality to blame for the cancellations.

Martin Hothersall, Chairman of Preston Grasshoppers RFC, said: “During our discussions with customers, two of them have found alternative venues, and we have agreed on acceptable compensation with them.

"In one circumstance, we have been able to reschedule their wedding for next year at the club. Naturally, we’d have liked to host the events when planned, but we were forced into a decision we didn’t want to make.

"We’re glad there’s been a satisfactory conclusion.”

The cancellations came after all three couples were told their wedding would have to be hosted in an outside marquee after the original function room was taken over by the NHS to issue the vaccine in January.

Weddings can currently go ahead in England, without the 30 guest cap as of yesterday, June 21. However, other restrictions and social distancing measures remain in place, including table service only and no entertainment or dancing.