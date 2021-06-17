Couples set to wed at Grasshoppers rugby club have special day cancelled with just weeks notice

The rugby club, on Lightfoot Green Lane, was set to host the weddings of at least two couples this August, but contacted them on Tuesday, June 15, to tell them their special day would no longer be going ahead.

The couples, who have waited more than a year for their weddings, have now been left without a venue to tie the knot with just weeks to go.

This latest blow came after they were told their wedding would have to be hosted in an outside marquee after the original function room was taken over by the NHS to issue the vaccine in January.

The rugby club has been used as a vaccination centre since the start of the pandemic

In a letter sent to the couples by Chairman Martin Hothersall, the 'national crisis in the hospitality industry' and recent Government announcement were to blame for the cancellations, as the rugby club failed to trace enough bar and catering staff for the events.

It went on to add that, despite Boris' confirmation that weddings could still go ahead without the limit on guests, the social distancing guidelines would cause implications for the venue with guests unable to sit at tables of more than six or use a dancefloor.

But the engaged couples claim they have been offered no alternative venues or compensation for the hundreds of pounds they have lost on extras such as invites, DJs and photographers.

The function rooms usually used for weddings are now used to issue the Covid-19 jabs

43-year-old key worker Vicky Smith was set to marry partner Chris in August and was planning to wed at the rugby club after her dad's ashes were sprinkled there last January.

She said: "We have had to rebook our wedding three times because Covid kept pushing it back. We were just excited to be finally having a wedding and the venue has a close connection with my family.

"My dad isn't here anymore to walk me down the aisle so having my venue there was the one thing that meant the world to me because it would have felt like he was there.

"There has been no mention of refunds or alternatives offered, and my wedding was in August so shouldn't be affected by these restrictions.

"It is heart-wrenching for the personal reasons to get this close for the third time to be told it's not going ahead. It is a kick in the teeth. I lost my dad and now this, how much more can somebody take?"

When the Post contacted the rugby club, Martin Hothersall, Chairman of PGRFC, said: “We are incredibly sorry that we’ve had to cancel bookings in August. We’ve been working hard to find a way that would mean we could still operate without compromising on quality and safety.

"However, the recent decision to delay easing lockdown has caused immense disruption, which has prompted a staffing and resource crisis in the hospitality industry.

“After exhausting all possibilities to find experienced personnel who could manage and staff wedding receptions, we took the very reluctant decision to cancel customers’ events in August.

“It’s a decision we didn’t want to make, but we felt it preferable to do it at this stage rather much nearer the event.”

“In January, we’d been asked to home a large vaccination facility in a room that we had booked for functions on four dates in the Summer. We decided that providing an essential facility for the vaccination programme would benefit the local and broader community.

“Having the ability to house the vaccination centre for five months and with a solution for the four functions of holding them in a marquee seemed the correct decision at the time.

“At that point, we didn’t know that we’d experience significant difficulty finding experienced personnel due to the staffing crisis the hospitality industry is dealing with now. Had we known that, we’d have probably not accepted the bookings.

“Since reopening in April, like many other hospitality outlets nationwide, we simply can’t get the experienced staff we need. The high local infection rates in Lancashire and the prolonged uncertainty of the national restrictions have hindered us further.

“We’ve explained the reason for our decision to customers, and naturally, it’s caused upset for which we are truly very sorry.”