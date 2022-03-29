The Indian restaurant which used to host the South Ribble mayor’s curry night and was once listed as in the top ten curry restaurants in Lancashire, has been razed to the ground.

The restaurant opened in 2007 in former pub premises, the Plough Inn.

Demolition and re-development plans were given the go-ahead by South Ribble Council in November, 2021 and the site’s owners plan to replace the Shampan, which closed in May, 2019, with a single storey development of three shops and a takeaway.

Going, going, almost gone - photographer Neil Cross took this image of the former Shampan restaurant in Penwortham being demolished

There were 25 letters of objection when the planning application by CCPI Ltd went before South Ribble Borough Council. The applicants said the proposal would “safeguard the future of the Kingsfold local centre”. It was advised 18 full and part time jobs would be created and a statement submitted by Makerfield Design Partnership said: “None of the buildings on site have any notable features worthy of preservation”.

Their report added redevelopment plans would bring a vacant site back into “appropriate uses” and deliver benefits for the local community.

The former restaurant had been described as “dirty, badly lit and attracting crime” and beyond economic repair. But objectors said the proposed design was out of scale with the surroundings and would cause a loss of privacy to neighbours, with potential for noise, odours and anti-social behaviour. Concerns were also raised about the safety of proposed access and exit points.

Demolition work underway at he former Shampan restaurant in Penwortham Photo: Neil Cross

When the restaurant closeddays after its 12th birthday due to financial difficulties manager Alam Hussain told the Post of his sadness. He said: “I love this place, I like the local area and have always supported the local community, local football and sponsoring events.

“We offered to buy the building but the landlord doesn’t want to sell it. We can’t afford the rent on it. There is nothing more we can do. We have lost a lot of money and six members of staff have lost their jobs.”

Two brothers Khalid and Rushan Miah opened restaurant in 2007, built the business up and then sold the lease to Shampan in 2012. The original Plough pub dated back to the 1840s but a replacement pub was built in 1957.

The property sold for £395,000 in December, 2019.

Sign of yesteryear at the former Shampan restaurant in Penwortham Photo: Neil Cross

Sign of the times as the signage for the former Shampan restaurant in Penwortham is removed during demolition work Photo: Neil Cross