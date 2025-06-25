Lancashire is in line for its first branch of a chicken chain restaurant that has more than 1,500 outlets around the world.

Wingstop has unveiled plans to descend on Preston as part of its ongoing expansion across the UK.

The firm hopes to open in the former Foot Locker store on Fishergate, which has more recently operated as a temporary clothes outlet, but now stands empty.

Wingstop is planning to fly in to the former Foot Locker store on Fishergate

There are currently more than 60 Wingstop eateries nationwide - the closest to Lancashire being in Bolton - and it is aiming to reach 200 within the next five years.

The company - which serves up traditional and boneless wings, as well as burgers, platters and fries - has a policy of not accepting cash. It says the card-only payment system at its restaurant takeaways makes the customer experience “quicker [and] slicker”.

An application to Preston City Council seeking permission for the installation of plant equipment reveals that Wingstop plans to occupy three of the four floors within the vacant retail unit.

The restaurant area will be located on the ground floor, with the first level being used for customer toilets and storage and the second for food preparation and staff areas.

Meanwhile, the third floor will be given over to regional offices and a training hub, which the firm says will benefit the local economy by bringing more people into the Preston, as it continues its rapid restaurant expansion.

Wingstop opened its first branch in the United States in 1994 - where it describes itself as one of the “fastest-growing concepts” - and now has a presence in 10 countries, including France, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates.

The Lancashire Post approached Wingstop for details about its planned store in Preston.

The city is notable for its chicken shop heritage, having been the location of the first Kentucky Fried Chicken in the UK - also on Fishergate - back in 1965. It remains in operation today and last month celebrated its 60th anniversary.