Garstang and Over Wyre Police has announced the opening of a new youth club targeting 12-19 year-olds on Friday evenings.

The youth club comes as the Police say they often hear people saying that there is nothing for young people to do in Garstang.

The youth club will be open for 12-19 year-olds on Friday evenings.

Organisers of the Friday youth club based at St Thomas’ Parish Hall say they are really keen to make the club relevant to the youth of today and a lot of time and effort has gone into setting up the hub.

Garstang and Over Wyre Police announced the new youth club on its Facebook page writing: ‘We often hear people saying that there is nothing for young people to do in Garstang and there should be a youth club. Well you have been heard! There is a new youth club starting in the area this Friday. Details are on the poster below.