The changes are being made at the ongoing work to improve traffic flow on the A585 from Fleetwood to the M55 junction at Kirkham.

National Highways and Keir are continuing the work which aims to relive traffic bottlenecks and improve road safety on the busy route between Windy Harbour and Skippool.

The £150m new bypass around the village of Little Singleton is expected to be completed by spring or summer in 2023.

A computer generated image of the new bypass being built as part of a £150m project to ease traffic jams and improve safety on the A585 from the Windy Harbour junction to Skippool (Picture: Highways England)

The latest changes include work at Lodge Lane, where there will be temporary two-way traffic lights and the closure of the Southbound lane from Tuesday, May 31 to Wednesday, June 8 during off-peak times.

Both Windy Harbour junction and Garstang New Road will see off peak two-way lights to allow the removal of streetlights on the westbound carriageway only for Garstang New Road on Sunday May 22.

Garstang Road East will have temporary lights in place to allow for construction traffic to cross, while Mains Lane and Old Mains Lane will have narrow lanes on the exit of Old Mains Lane

to facilitate utility works.

Skippool Roundabout will continue to have narrow lanes, with one lane closed on Amounderness Way eastbound, as well as one lane closed on approach to roundabout northbound on Breck Road from Poulton-le-

Fylde to facilitate construction works in the verge.