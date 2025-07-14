From NHS to Fancy Dress

This is the story of a nurse who made a radical career change to become the owner of a costume hire and buy shop. Val Sumner now owns a shop in Hutton, near Preston, offering a wide range of costumes for parties, events and theatrical performances. With over 3000 costumes, she is now enjoying this new lease of life.

Background Story.

After working in the NHS for over 30 years, Val chose to take early retirement. She relished her newfound freedom, indulging in ladies' lunches and visiting charity shops and garden centres. However, the COVID-19 pandemic changed her plans. She was called back to nursing to help to run the telephone helpline, a role that kept her busy for about eighteen months. The work was demanding and rigorous, keeping her mind sharp. As the pandemic eased, she resumed her retirement routine. Yet, after a few months, she recognised the need for activities to engage her both mentally and physically.

As a member of a local amateur dramatics society, Val was involved in sourcing costumes for the next production. She discovered that a nearby costume hire business was closing down and selling off its inventory. Intrigued, she visited the store with a friend to explore potential acquisitions. The owner, enthusiastic about the business, explained that she was only closing due tgo the impact of COVID and an alternative business opportunity. She hinted that there was still potential in the business. This piqued her interest, and after much contemplation, Val decided to purchase the remaining stock, along with costumes for another two businesses and launch a costume hire and purchase shop.

So, What's happening now.

The business, All Dressed UP Fancy Dress and Costume Emporium, has been trading for approximately 2 years and has gained a reputation as a viable alternative to online purchases. It serves a wide range of local customers and has attracted customers from Lancaster to Wigan, Blackburn and Burnley.

Although Val acknowledges that it may not make her wealthy, she finds joy in the daily interactions with customers. Val finds it rewarding to assist customers in selecting costumes, especially when they come with specific party themes. the store offers a diverse selection of costumes, including superheroes, pirates and cartoon princesses. Customers have the opportunity to try on costumes and accesories to achieve their desired look, contributing to environmental sustainability through costume reuse.

Val is passionate about supporting local amateur dramatic societies and schools, often hosting evening sessions for directors and casts to chose and try on costumes. Witnessing her costumes being used in performances evokes strong emotions in Val. She looks forward to welcoming many more customers in the future and helping to fulfil their dreams.