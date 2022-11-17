The parking is available from 9.30 am on four Saturdays, December 3, 10, 17, and 24, at the Lowergate, Market and Railway View (council offices) car parks in Clitheroe and the Barclay Road car park in Longridge.

The giveaway is part of the council’s annual festive business boost aimed at attracting shoppers to the borough and encouraging local spending in the area over the Christmas period.

Ribble Valley Borough Council leader Stephen Atkinson said: “We have been offering free festive parking at our main car parks for some years now and the initiative has proved a great success.

Ribble Valley council are offering free parking for Christmas shoppers.

“A lot of hard work goes into making Christmas in Ribble Valley very special and this year is no exception.

“We supported local businesses where possible throughout the pandemic and are asking shoppers to support local traders during these challenging times for the high street.

“Most of us will be tightening our belts this Christmas, so forget the hustle and bustle of retail parks or hours spent online and take advantage of free parking in Clitheroe and Longridge to see what our unique, independent shops have to offer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The free parking over Christmas is intended for shopping purposes only, not for traders or town centre workers, and other municipal car parks are not included in the offering.