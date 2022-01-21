Sean Wrest, a 2021 Acorn Award winner, has taken on the top role at The Horns Inn at Goosnargh - a 17th century, grade II listed building that has undergone a substantial renovation.

Sean left his role as head chef at Tommy Banks' Roots in York last summer and has since chosen to be part of an exciting new chapter at The Horns Inn.

The pub was taken over by J Townley, a local building company which is creating a number of luxury homes and cottages around the site.

The company owners also brought on board Yorkshire Forager, Alysia Vasey, as operations consultant.

Sean revealed it was her involvement that cinched the deal.

"I just had a good feeling the minute I pulled up in the car park for the first time that this was the right move for me," Sean said.

"It was Alysia that got in touch with me first to see if I would be interested and I knew that if she was recommending it, it had to be something special - and she was right.

"It’s an amazing opportunity and I can't wait to get started."

Sean will also be joined by his fiancée, Sam Haigh, who is leaving her job as restaurant manager at The Black Swan at Olstead to become general manager at The Horns Inn.

Sean has worked on creating a menu which he says will bring together all of his previous culinary experiences.

"I have worked in restaurants where we've created menus around foraging, fermenting and pickling but also where we’ve used more classical techniques and recipes," he said.

"I will be bringing together everything I've learned over the years in what hopefully will be a really authentic and exciting offering."

The Horns Inn will be opening in mid-March, with bookings available from February.