Its time to celebrate the outstanding work of our apprentices in Lancashire.

These awards celebrate and recognise the hardworking individuals and organisations involved in apprenticeships, and how they shape our future.

We are now open for entries across a variety of categories, and we are keen to hear from the many businesses and individuals in our Region.

Lancashire Post Editor Gillian Parkinson said: “It’s great to be able to celebrate the achievements of the best emerging talent across our region.

“The Lancashire Post wants to honour the ground breaking efforts of the apprenticeship scheme - from the apprentices themselves to the wonderful training providers and employers who support them.”

These 2022 awards are being supported by Porsche Centre Preston, Blackpool and The Fylde College, VEKA and Lancashire Skills Employment Hub.

Our winners will be crowned at Mill Farm Sports Village, Wesham, on Thursday March 31 where guests will enjoy a drinks reception, four course meal, entertainment, as well the awards.

And all of the winners will be announced in the Post on April 7 with pictures and on our website, lep.co.uk.

Enter the Lancashire Apprenticeship Awards online at: www.lancashireapprenticeshipawards.co.uk Nominations are now open, closing date for nominations is Midnight Friday February 25 2022.

For more information contact the Events Team on 07976360310.

The 12 awards categories - full criteria is available on the website.

** SME Apprentice Employer of the Year – Sponsored by Blackpool and The Fylde College**

Open to a business with up to 249 employees offering apprenticeships.

**Large Business Employer of the Year**

Open to a business with 250+ employees offering apprenticeships.

**Diversity & Inclusion Programme - Sponsored by Porsche Centre Preston**

Open to employers who embrace equality and diversity in their Apprenticeship programme.

**Training Provider/Programme of the Year**

The winner of this category can be a college, organisation or business that provides apprenticeship training courses.

**Mentor of the Year**

This category is for an individual who has helped and inspired apprentices in the first steps in their careers. Mentors can be the line manager or someone within the organisation that has contributed to the individual’s development.

Entries should be completed by either the apprentice or the mentor

**Intermediate/Advanced Apprentice of the Year- Sponsored by Lancashire Skills Employment Hub**

An intermediate will be studying for a NVQ level 2 or 3 apprenticeship, is the first level of the modern apprenticeship. Intermediate apprentices work full-time with an employer, and spend time studying towards qualifications at a college or training provider.

**The Kickstart Scheme / Apprenticeship**

This award seeks entries from either the apprentice or employer for anyone who has joined the Kickstart scheme since inception.

We would like to hear about your journey to date and also if you were successful in securing an apprenticeship or employment on completion of the six- month placement.

**Higher or Degree Apprentice of the Year – Sponsored by VEKA**

Degree apprenticeships are offered by some universities.

The aim is for students to achieve a full bacheloror masters degree as part of their apprenticeship. Higher apprenticeships provide an opportunity to gain Level 4 qualifications or above, with most apprentices gaining an NVQ Level 4, HND, or foundation degree.

**Business & Law Apprentice of the Year**

Open to apprentices working within either the Business Professional or Legal/Law sector. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice or their employer and have been enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2021.

**Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year**

Open to apprentices working within either the Health or Public Service Sector The entry should be completed by either the apprentice or their employer and have been been enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2021.

**Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year**

Open to apprentices working within the Engineering or Manufacturing sector. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice or their employer. Apprentices will be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2021.

**Construction//Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year**