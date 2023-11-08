Former Leyland HSBC Bank set to become new betting shop
Solihull-based BoyleSports (UK) Limited is seeking full planning permission for 47 Hough Lane to be used as a licensed betting office.
In addition to minor alteration to the shopfront, planning permission is also being sought for two satellite dishes and internally illuminated fascia signs reading ‘BoyleSports’.
What will the betting shop look like?
Boyle Sports want to reconfigure the shop front, with the access door moved from the fourth bay on the right-hand side (as if looking from Hough Lane), to the second bay on the left-hand side which is currently occupied by a window.
New shopfront window frames will replace the existing on a like for like basis, and will be powder coated in aluminium in blue.
The existing brickwork pilasters are to be retained.
Satellite dishes
The two satellite dishes are proposed to be mounted on to the northern rear wall of the unit at first floor level, above the rear of the exit door and will be supported on steel poles fixed to the wall. The two dishes will measure 84cm in diameter.
Why did the HSBC bank close?
Leyland’s HSBC bank was one of 69 branches axed in 2022. It officially closed its doors on August 16, meaning that customers in Leyland and Chorley will now have to travel to the nearest remaining branches in either Preston, Wigan or Blackburn
HSBC said it is shutting the branches because more customers are switching to online banking.