Leyland’s former HSBC bank could soon become a betting shop, if plans are given the green light.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Solihull-based BoyleSports (UK) Limited is seeking full planning permission for 47 Hough Lane to be used as a licensed betting office.

In addition to minor alteration to the shopfront, planning permission is also being sought for two satellite dishes and internally illuminated fascia signs reading ‘BoyleSports’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An artist's impression of how the shop front will look

What will the betting shop look like?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boyle Sports want to reconfigure the shop front, with the access door moved from the fourth bay on the right-hand side (as if looking from Hough Lane), to the second bay on the left-hand side which is currently occupied by a window.

New shopfront window frames will replace the existing on a like for like basis, and will be powder coated in aluminium in blue.

The existing brickwork pilasters are to be retained.

What the building looked like previously.

Satellite dishes

The two satellite dishes are proposed to be mounted on to the northern rear wall of the unit at first floor level, above the rear of the exit door and will be supported on steel poles fixed to the wall. The two dishes will measure 84cm in diameter.

Why did the HSBC bank close?

Leyland’s HSBC bank was one of 69 branches axed in 2022. It officially closed its doors on August 16, meaning that customers in Leyland and Chorley will now have to travel to the nearest remaining branches in either Preston, Wigan or Blackburn