Bigger B&M and swap for Dominoes Pizza - this is what's happening to the old Poundstretcher shop in Leyland
Plans have been lodged to expand the B&M store in Churchill Way and create another 20 jobs – but to do it means swapping around other retail units.
What’s happening?
Basically, Dominoes is in the way.
Under the proposals, Dominoes would move next door from unit 3 into part of the vacant former Poundstretcher site (unit 2), enabling the existing B & M store to occupy the existing Domino’s unit together with the rest of the former Poundstretcher store.
A planning application made to South Ribble Borough Council seeks permission to use part of Unit 2 as a hot food takeaway, as well as for a new shopfront, the installation of appropriate ventilation and extraction equipment to the rear of the building, together with the display of advertisements to the front.
There will be no change to the vehicular access into the retail park, nor to the servicing arrangements at the rear. No change in the customer car parking is proposed.
The application will be decided by the council’s planning committee on November 9.
Members have been recommended to approve the proposals.
A report states: “The proposed Change of Use of the existing vacant retail unit to a Domino’s is considered to be acceptable. The application seeks the relocation of the existing premises which will allow the expansion of the B & M store in the existing Unit.
“Additionally, there is a need to support local businesses and help maintain the viability of our town and district centres. The proposal will bring a currently vacant property back into use to the benefit of the town centre.”