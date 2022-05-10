A zero star rating is bottom of the scale, and means “urgent improvement is required”, while a one star rating means “major improvement is necessary”.
Inspectors look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety, when giving a rating.
These are the restaurants, cafés, takeaways and sandwich shops awarded zero and one star in the last 12 months (Data correct according to the Food Standards Agency website on May 9, 2022).
