A number of food establishments in Preston, South Ribble and Chorley have been rated zero or one star following their most recent inspection.

A total of 17 premises across Preston, Chorley and South Ribble have been rated with zero or one star for food hygiene in the last 12 months.

By Adam Lord
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 3:35 pm
Updated Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 3:48 pm

A zero star rating is bottom of the scale, and means “urgent improvement is required”, while a one star rating means “major improvement is necessary”.

Inspectors look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety, when giving a rating.

These are the restaurants, cafés, takeaways and sandwich shops awarded zero and one star in the last 12 months (Data correct according to the Food Standards Agency website on May 9, 2022).

1. Amigos

Takeaway/sandwich shop | 26 Steeley Lane, Chorley PR6 0RD | Rated: 0 stars | Inspected: November 29, 2021

2. C&B Singleton

Takeaway/sandwich shop | 153 Preston Road, Coppull PR7 5DR | Rated: 0 stars | Inspected: March 25, 2022

3. Ali's Chippy

Takeaway/sandwich shop | 71 Meadow Street, Preston PR1 1TS | Rated: 1 star | Inspected: March 10, 2022

4. Best Butty Bar

Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen | 21 Golden Hill Lane, Leyland PR25 3NP | Rated: 1 star | Inspected: August 18, 2021

