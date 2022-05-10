A zero star rating is bottom of the scale, and means “urgent improvement is required”, while a one star rating means “major improvement is necessary”.

Inspectors look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety, when giving a rating.

These are the restaurants, cafés, takeaways and sandwich shops awarded zero and one star in the last 12 months (Data correct according to the Food Standards Agency website on May 9, 2022).

1. Amigos Takeaway/sandwich shop | 26 Steeley Lane, Chorley PR6 0RD | Rated: 0 stars | Inspected: November 29, 2021 Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. C&B Singleton Takeaway/sandwich shop | 153 Preston Road, Coppull PR7 5DR | Rated: 0 stars | Inspected: March 25, 2022 Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Ali's Chippy Takeaway/sandwich shop | 71 Meadow Street, Preston PR1 1TS | Rated: 1 star | Inspected: March 10, 2022 Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Best Butty Bar Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen | 21 Golden Hill Lane, Leyland PR25 3NP | Rated: 1 star | Inspected: August 18, 2021 Photo: Google Photo Sales