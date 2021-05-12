Final day of trading for Preston's Debenhams store

The three-storey shop in the city's Fishergate Centre will close today, after more than 30 years in that location.

The retailer has been running knockdown price sales for the last month in anticipation for the closure, after the company went into administration last year.

It brings to an end Debenhams’ 242 years of trading on the British high street but it will still have a presence online.

Debenhams opened in Preston in the mid-1980s

A spokesman for Debenhams said: “Over the next week, Debenhams will close its doors on the high street for the final time in its 242 year history.

“Our sincere thanks go out to all of our colleagues and customers who have joined us on this journey.

“We hope to see you all one last time in stores before we say a final goodbye to the UK high street.”

Big boxes full of reduced bedding fill empty spaces in ladieswear

The owners of the Fishergate Centre have not responded to questions over plans for the site - one of the retail units in Preston - and Preston Council say they are not involved in discussions.

Mark Whittle of Preston Business Improvement District (BID) said: "The BID continues to support the shopping centre with their future plans for the Debenhams unit.

"Preston’s city centre continues to perform well in terms of post-lockdown visitor numbers and spend, which are important factors in attracting new opportunities for the Fishergate Centre and the wider Preston area.

Everything must go before the shop closes

"We thank the team at Debenhams for their service to the city, and wish them all the very best for the future."