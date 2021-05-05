Debenhams reveals when Preston store will close for good

Over the next 10 days, the department store will close all 101 of its remaining UK stores, with 52 branches set to shut on Saturday (May 8), followed by the final 49 stores on Wednesday, May 15 and Saturday, May 15.

As for the Preston store, the retailer has confirmed that the branch will shut its doors permanently on Wednesday, May 12.

In January 2021, online fashion retailer Boohoo bought the Debenhams brand and website for £55 million, but chose not retain any stores, leading to the loss of up to 10,000 jobs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Preston Debenhams store inside the Fishergate Centre store will close permanently on Wednesday, May 12

It brings to an end Debenhams' 242 years of trading on the British high street, with the Debenhams brand now only available online as part of the Boohoo fashion group.

A spokesman for Debenhams said: "We are now heading into the final days of our closing down sale and this is the very last chance for our customers to take advantage of some incredible deals.

"Over the next 10 days, Debenhams will close its doors on the high street for the final time in its 242 year history.

"Our sincere thanks go out to all of our colleagues and customers who have joined us on this journey.

The department store will close all 101 of its remaining UK stores, with 52 branches set to shut on Saturday (May 8), followed by the final 49 stores on Wednesday, May 15 and Saturday, May 15

"We hope to see you all one last time in stores before we say a final goodbye to the UK high street."

The Debenhams stores at Blackpool's Houndshill Shopping Centre and Wigan's Grand Arcade will both close on Saturday (May 8), whilst the Blackburn branch will close on Wednesday, May 12.