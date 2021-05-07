Fewer workers on furlough in Preston

Around1,000 fewer workers in Preston were on furlough in March, as the UK started to recover from the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest statistics – which reveal the situation before pubs and non-essential shops opened for the first time in months – show that millions of people nationally were still on the income support scheme as of March 31.

HM Revenue and Customs data shows around 7,500 jobs held by workers living in Preston were furloughed then.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fewer Preston workers on furlough in March

That was 1,000 fewer than the 8,500 furloughed at the end of February, and lower than 8,600 in January.

Women and men in Preston were just as likely to be furloughed, with take-up rates of 12 per cent for both.

By the end of March, roughly 22,400 jobs had been supported by the scheme at any point since its inception, the figures show.

Jobs at firms which are unable to operate or have no work for their employees during the pandemic are eligible for furlough pay from the Government – with workers currently getting 80 per cent of their wages, up to £2,500 per month.

The scheme has been extended until the end of September – beyond the planned reopening of all areas of the economy on June 21 – and employers will have to pay a higher contribution from July.

Across the UK, 4.2m jobs were furloughed as of March 31, down from 4.7m a month before.

The latest figures do not cover the further easing of lockdown in April, which saw customers flood back to salons, gyms, pub gardens and non-essential shops across the UK.

But the Resolution Foundation, which focuses on living standards, said they indicate that the lifting of restrictions has "taken some of the heat off furlough".

"At the end of March, 4.2m employees were furloughed. Initial estimates from Office for National Statistics business survey data suggest that as restrictions were eased, the number furloughed fell to just over 3m", the think tank said.

"Still, firms in social consumption sectors like hospitality and leisure had over half of their employees furloughed in March.

"These are some of the lowest paid sectors containing a high share of young workers."

Around 1,660 hospitality jobs held by workers in Preston were furloughed as of March 31 – 22 per cent of all jobs.

That was the second-largest proportion of all sectors, behind wholesale and retail and motor vehicle repair services (25 per cent).