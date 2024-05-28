Every celebrity will pass through hydraulic doors my Lancashire-based company manufactured for Co-Op Live
Two hydraulic doors manufactured by a Lancashire-based firm for Co-op Live will be used by every celebrity performing at the arena.
Fintec Engineering Europe Ltd in Preston - a hydraulic door specialist company - were approached by Bam Construction last August.
Installed at the state-of-the-art arena in February, the custom-built doors are eight metres wide, five metres tall and weigh a ton and a half each.
They will be used by every celebrity performing at the Manchester venue, such as Peter Kay, Take That, Nicki Minaj and many more.
Managing Director Mr Jason Finnerty expressed his pride in the company being commissioned for the project.
He said: “The successful completion of this project is a testament to the diligent efforts of the team, who worked tirelessly behind the scenes.
“The entire fabrication process, including the bespoke hydraulics, were designed and manufactured in Lancashire, which not only showcases local expertise in manufacturing and fabrication but also benefits the regional supply chain partners.
“Fintec Engineering's commitment to collaboration with façade partners and their emphasis on the importance of partnerships in business is evident in the meticulous attention to detail that characterises their delivery.”
Each door features six personnel entrances that are built into the main structure that can be lifted up.
This means that all of the doors can be raised quickly in the event of an emergency or to allow vehicles to pass through.
There is also no lip or step at the bottom of the doors, reducing the chance or trips and falls.
“This accomplishment underscores the company's dedication to innovation and excellence in engineering,” Mr Finnerty added.
“It goes to show that Lancashire still has a lot to offer when it comes to engineering and manufacturing.”
