Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Each door measures eight metres wide and five metres tall.

Two hydraulic doors manufactured by a Lancashire-based firm for Co-op Live will be used by every celebrity performing at the arena.

Fintec Engineering Europe Ltd in Preston - a hydraulic door specialist company - were approached by Bam Construction last August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Lancashire-based company manufactured two “world-first” hydraulic doors for Co-op Live in Manchester

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Installed at the state-of-the-art arena in February, the custom-built doors are eight metres wide, five metres tall and weigh a ton and a half each.

They will be used by every celebrity performing at the Manchester venue, such as Peter Kay, Take That, Nicki Minaj and many more.

Managing Director Mr Jason Finnerty expressed his pride in the company being commissioned for the project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The successful completion of this project is a testament to the diligent efforts of the team, who worked tirelessly behind the scenes.

“The entire fabrication process, including the bespoke hydraulics, were designed and manufactured in Lancashire, which not only showcases local expertise in manufacturing and fabrication but also benefits the regional supply chain partners.

“Fintec Engineering's commitment to collaboration with façade partners and their emphasis on the importance of partnerships in business is evident in the meticulous attention to detail that characterises their delivery.”

Each door features six personnel entrances that are built into the main structure that can be lifted up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This means that all of the doors can be raised quickly in the event of an emergency or to allow vehicles to pass through.

The doors will be used by every celebrity performing at the venue

There is also no lip or step at the bottom of the doors, reducing the chance or trips and falls.

“This accomplishment underscores the company's dedication to innovation and excellence in engineering,” Mr Finnerty added.