The Eurofighter Typhoon, built at BAE Systems’ Warton site, stars in latest episode of The Fighter Show at Las Vegas’ Exercise Red Flag.

Now in its third season, The Fighter Show provides a unique insight into the jet that contributes to BAE Systems’ employment of over 10,000 people in Lancashire.

The Fighter Show was given behind-the-scenes access to the Typhoon over 5,000 miles from its Warton origin as the Royal Air Force took part in the advanced aerial combat training exercise.

Red Flag is considered one of the world’s toughest air combat training environments, enabling Typhoon pilots to hone their war-fighting skills in the optimum conditions in front of the backdrop of the Vegas skyline.

Alongside the RAF’s eight Eurofighter Typhoons and 330 RAF personnel, show host Flo Taitsch spoke to RAF Commander Group Captain Lefroy and Typhoon pilot Flt. Lt. Calum Falconer during the episode.

During the episode, Calum said: “We did a trail out here – it took us about a week-and-a-half – we went from Scotland to the Azores, the Azores to Bermuda, Bermuda to Florida and Florida to here.

“It’s a really unique mix of aircrafts that we wouldn’t get anywhere else, so for us, it is the best training we can do.”

The Fightr Show followed Typhoon pilots and crewmen throughout the exercise, giving viewers exclusive access on the ground at Red Flag and airborne over Nevada in a Voyager Refueller.

Flo said: “Red Flag is world-renowned, and it is one we’ve been keen to bring viewers to. The intensity of the exercise is unmatched, and this episode captures the epic scale of it all.”

During the episode, Flo also chatted to RAF personnel who were there performing a variety of tasks and gained insight into what makes a successful training event.

The Fighter Show’s unique access to the exercise allows military aviation fans to see the intensity for themselves on YouTube.

Since its launch in 2023, The Fighter Show has surpassed 2 million views on YouTube, with viewers of the series enjoying unique access to the world of aviation and defence.

The episode – The Flyover: Red Flag, Las Vegas - can be viewed on Eurofighter’s YouTube channel here.