Football's coming home ... Mike Pixton, centre, with Serena Baxter, Paul Harrison, Paul Butcher and Richard Fontana on Preston's Flag Market

The Post reported on Saturday how the city's Flag Market will be transformed into a fun fan zone, broadcasting the live games, during the rescheduled tournament in June.

Preston Business Improvement District, in association with Walker&Williams Boutique Hotels (Winckley Square Hotel, Number 10 Hotel), will create a ticket-only arena to beam England’s matches between Croatia, Scotland, and the Czech Republic, to fans.

Preston BID said today that tickets had been selling well so far, with fans planning to travel some miles for the event, which will take place after a further planned easing of lockdown measures.

"As you’d imagine, there’s a lot of people from Preston who have purchased tickets, but we’ve also had ticket buyers from Cumbria, Cheshire, Greater Manchester and Yorkshire!

"For guests attending from further afield, we’re encouraging them to book an overnight stay to make the most of their visit.

"Tickets have sold quicker for this event than any other to date."

Tickets for the event are available now at PrestonFanZone.co.uk

