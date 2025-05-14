Emergency demolition work ordered at Preston pub ‘at risk of collapse’

Work has begun to pull down part of an historic former pub in Preston city centre amid concern it could collapse.

The future of what was the Old Dog Inn, on Church Street, now hangs in the balance after its owner was granted permission back in February to demolish and rebuild a rear section of the property, replace the roof of the rest of the building and refurbish and repair the front of the Grade II-listed premises.

At the time, Preston City Council warned that the demolition was urgent because significant-sized cracks had appeared in the wall at the back of the well-known hostelry, which closed down in July 2018 and has been vacant ever since.

However, the authority says no action was taken - causing it to become so concerned, as the wall continued to deteriorate, that it planned to carry out the work itself and send the bill to the owner.

When the council - which had commissioned a survey to determine how to prevent an "uncontrolled collapse” of the building - issued a final notice of its plans, those responsible for the property moved to shore up the front of the pub last weekend and begin the process of dismantling the danger spot.

Further scaffolding is due to be erected at the back of the premises to prop up the roof so that the at-risk wall can be removed.

Two years ago, plans to convert the ground floor into a restaurant and the first and second storeys into bedsits were shelved - although town hall planners said in February that remains the ultimate ambition of the owner.

Commenting on the partial demolition, Coun Amber Afzal, cabinet member for planning and regulation at Preston City Council, said:

“We had no option but to act immediately to ensure the safety of the contractors on site and the general public.

“We will endeavour to retain as much of the front façade as possible, due to the Grade II listing of the property. The future of the property remains uncertain at this time.”