EG Group announces big personnel change following Issa brother's departure

The Blackburn-based business EG Group has announced a big internal change following the depature of the two Issa brothers.

EG Group (“EG”), a leading international operator of convenience retail, foodservices and fuel stations, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Segal as Group Chief Financial Officer.

Mark will start with the business immediately, reporting to CEO Russ Colaco, who had been the Chief Financial Officer until Octoboer 2024 when he then became Chief Executive Officer.

That was the same month that the first Issa brother -Zuber- resigned from his role as director: he now runs EG On The Move

A year later, the second brother, Mohsin also resigned as director: he however retains a substantial minority shareholding and remains on the board as a non-executive director.

Mark Segal, the new Group Chief Financial Officer at Blackburn based EG Group. | EG Group

Mark is a seasoned executive with some 35 years of global financial and operational experience in leading public and private companies in North America.

He will be based in the United States, the Group’s largest market by revenue.

Mark joins from Spin Master Corp (“Spin Master”), a Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) listed leading global children’s entertainment business operating in over 100 countries.

Mark spent two periods with Spin Master as EVP and CFO, covering 20 years and was a key part of the team that successfully undertook an IPO of the business on the TSX in 2015.

At Spin Master, his responsibilities included providing leadershipin all areas of finance to support the growth ofthe business in a profitable and sustainable manner.

Mark also operated as the primary interface with equity and debt capital markets around strategy and business results, as well as ensuring that Spin Master met all public company listing requirements.

Prior to Spin Master, Mark was VP Finance & CFO for Husky Injection Moulding Systems, a private equity owned-global manufacturer of injection moulding machinery and equipment.

Before that, Mark was COO for the premium cold weather apparel manufacturer Canada Goose Inc.

Mark originally qualified as a Chartered Accountant in South Africa, where he also obtained an MBA.

Russ Colaco, CEO of EG Group, said: “I am delighted that Mark is joining us as our Chief Financial Officer. He is a strong addition to our team, bringing significant international financial and operational experience gained in both listed and private growth-oriented companies. We have clear plans in place for growing the EG business and I look forward to working with Mark to deliver on them.”

Mark Segal, CFO of EG Group, added: “I look forward to working with Russ and the team to capture the significant growth opportunities EG is targeting. EG has been at the forefront of developing an innovative and customer-focused offering and I believe that my extensive international experience in both public and private companies will help ensure that the finance function supports the growth strategy. I am excited to meet my new colleagues and get started.”