How a night out in Lancashire nearly cost Jordan North his job

Lancashire radio star Jordan North has revealed how a night out in the Red Rose County nearly cost him his career once...

Capital Breakfast presenter Jordan North, who grew up in Burnley before moving to Preston, has been a radio DJ now for over a decade.

Back in 2011, the then 21-year-old Sunderland University student won Bauer Media's ‘Star of 2011 Competition' and presented a month of shows for Hits Radio.

Former Penwortham Priory Academy and Preston College pupil Jordan then moved back to Preston, where he spent three years at community radio station Preston FM and had a part-time role on Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s radio before joining Hits Radio again in 2014 for a gig at Preston based Rock FM.

In a recent episode of the podcast ‘Capital Breakfast: After the Show’ Show!’, however, Jordan, now 35, revealed that he actually got suspended from one of his early Hit Radio gigs.

Jordan North speaks onstage during SXSW London 2025 in June. | Getty Images for SXSW London

Speaking to his fellow Breaksfast Show host Sian Welby, Jordan admitted: “I actually got suspended from a radio station. I started going out on Fridays in Preston with all my mates. We went for a kebab at 4am and I was like ‘there’s no point in me going home for two hours.’

“I let myself in [to the radio station]. We had loads of presents in the corridoor because we used to do this charity called Cash for Kids. We’ll have our kebabs, I’ll drink soem coffee and I’ll go on air at six.

“There was a settee in the kitchen, I lie down on the sette and I woke up at half six. The back up CD didn’t kick in so it as just blank air for 30 odd minutes- I’ve got the record.”

“My mate woke me up: ‘Mate come on, you’re on in twenty minutes.’ And he had these goggles on and there was like white powder all over him.

“’What you on about? I was on forty minutes ago’. I come running downstairs, on the pool table he’s opened like a kid’s science experiment set, he’s got these potions and stuff bubbling up. I go on air, do the show as normal and I thought ‘right, I’ve got away with it’.

“Then I get a call and the boss says ‘can you come in on Monday?’ So I went in and he was like ‘What happened?’. I said ‘my taxi didn’t turn up and I was forty minutes late’ and I said ‘I should’ve rung you on the day’. And he went ‘alright’ and then he - I’ll never forget it - he just picked up a remote control, pressed play and he played it all back to me on CCTV.”

The episode obviously did not hamper Jordan’s chances of being a radio star; after his years on Rock FM, he secured work behind-the-scenes at BBC Radio 5 Live before joining BBC Radio 1 in 2018.

After six years on the Radio 1, Jordan - who also hosts the popular podcast ‘Help I Sexted My Boss’ with etiquette host William Hanson- made the big move to Capital Radio to host the Breakfast Show in April 2024 with Chris Stark and Sian Selby.

Later this year, Jordan was due to return to his home county to perform at the 2025 iMEP Music Festival in Accrington.

Taking place between Friday, September 19 and Saturday, September 20 2025 at the iMEP Arena, home of Accrington Cricket Club, the festival was also to see performances from Clean Bandit, Marvin Humes, Sam Ryder, B*witched and Chesney Hawkes.

Last week however, iMEP organisers announced it had cancelled the full weekend due to poor ticket sales before confirming that all ticket holders will be refunded.

In a statement on social media, organisers said: “It is with great regret that we announce the cancellation of the iMEP music festival, originally scheduled for September 19 and 20.

“Despite our best efforts, ticket sales have not reached the level required to deliver the experience our audience, artists, crew, and partners deserve.

“Combined with the continuing challenges in the live music and hospitality sectors, moving forward this year is no longer viable.”

They added: “We understand how disappointing this news is and offer our sincere apologies to everyone who planned to join us.

“We remain committed to events and will take this time to explore ways to return stronger in the future.

“Thank you for your understanding and continued support.”