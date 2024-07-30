Echoes of the past inspire BIBAs interviewees at iconic Preston landmark

The traditional first round interviews were hosted by North End Events at Deepdale

Everywhere you look along the corridors of Deepdale there are reminders of past triumphs

But it’s the future winners which were in the minds of judges and wannabe finalists at the BIBAs interviews this year.

Over two days, 160 interviews took place across the 20 categories which will make up the Be Inspired Business Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The traditional first round interviews are a face-to-face with a judging panel who grilled the interviewees and delved deeper into their application forms and testing the validity of any claims made during the original sifting process.

And front and centre of this marathon event were sponsors North End Events, who hosted the interview stage at Deepdale in their superb pitch-side executive boxes which gave great views of the hallowed turf – all being dug up following another hard-fought season for the might PNE.

And in true football side, each applicant had just 45 minutes to stake their case as to why they should be the victor in “the one they all want to win.”

John Rennie, business development manager at North End Events, said: “Hosting the interview stage of the BIBAs was a big deal for North End Events. We wanted to get involved in such a prestigious event and to show off the non-footballing side of Deepdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The days went by in a flash and the team pulled out all the stops to ensure the whole operation went smoothly. We received some very positive feedback from both the Chamber, the judges and the interviewees so we look forward to our continued support of the awards moving forward.”