Bella Maria - which specialises in Mediterranean tapas - will open its doors on Monday, October 24 at the Capitol Centre in Walton-le-Dale.

Photo Neil Cross; Bella Maria Preston at Preston's Capitol Centre

It is the second Bella Maria to be opened by Ana-Maria Barbu and her family, after the success of their first venue in Garstang Road, Broughton.

The new eatery will open at the former Prezzo site, which closed permanently in February 2021.

Ana-Maria said: "We are very excited to inform all the world that we managed, and we will open the second restaurant after two years of the pandemic.

"Yes, we fought with Covid, but we won!”

The restaurant will open to the public from 4pm on Monday, with guests to be offered a glass of prosecco on the house as a welcome– as well as more “surprises” yet to be revealed.

There will also be 20 per cent off food bills for the full week commencing October 24 to 31. The restaurant will be open from midday to 10pm every day.

What’s on the menu?

Ana Maria, who hails from Romania, said: “It will be Mediterranean tapas, like a bit of Greek, Turkish, Spanish Paella.

"We will also be doing our own speciality dishes and a full range of pizzas in wood-fired ovens. Everything will be fresh and homemade."

What about jobs?

Already, 15 new jobs have been created by the second restaurant opening, with more oppportunities said to be available.