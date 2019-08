These dramatic pictures show how far demolition work has progressed since the first wrecking ball struck Preston’s former indoor market and car park just 30 days ago. You can watch time-lapse footage of the demolition here

1. Preston Market and Car Park demolition It is expected the area will be completely cleared by the end of October. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Preston Market and Car Park demolition The demolition will make way for a multi-million pound cinema and restaurants development. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Preston Market and Car Park demolition This is the fourth stage of the ambitious redevelopment of Prestons Markets Quarter - the councils flagship project. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Preston Market and Car Park demolition The old market hall cost 773,000 to build back in 1972. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more