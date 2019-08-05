Demolition of Preston's former indoor market car park, which will pave the way for the cinema and leisure complex in the city, has been taking place in recent weeks.

The work which began on July 15, 2019 has seen the car park slowly removed from its home off Ringway in the city.

See Preston's former indoor market car park disappear in incredible time-lapse footage

The full demolition project is scheduled for completion in October/November.

The full demolition project is scheduled for completion in October/November.